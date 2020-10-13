Lekki Gardens begins upgrade, beautification to provide quality housing

IN a bid to continually provide affordable and quality housing for its clients, Lekki Gardens has commenced upgrading and beautification of some of its completed estates.

According to the Chief Engagement Officer, Lekki Gardens, Akinwande Romeo “At Lekki Gardens, a renewed drive for excellence and quality has birthed an unending quest for precision and impeccable delivery.

Lekki Gardens took customer service and satisfaction a step further by going back to some of their estates in Lagos and Port Harcourt to upgrade beautify and renovate them at no cost to their residents. This laudable and highly uncommon act provides high economic value to its customers as it increases the durability of their homes while saving cost for them.

While attesting to these facts, one of Lekki Gardens customers, Mr Yomi Adelabu, said “My friends couldn’t stop congratulating and commending me for an upgraded and more beautiful space at our last Friday games night. “I appreciate the Lekki Gardens Management for this highly generous act and their unending thoughtfulness and care to all its residents. Buying a home with Lekki Gardens is by far the best decision I have ever made.”

Technical Special Adviser Lekki Gardens, Mr Damilola Suara, noted that “For us at Lekki Gardens, our customers are at he centre of all we do and this commitment fuels our resolve to continually serve and deliver excellence to them. We will not relent as our primary goal here at Lekki Gardens is to build transgenerational wealth for our clients so we continue to help them improve on the value of their properties.” He said.

“From our inception in 2012, we have been unwaveringly committed to delivering value to our customers and this is evident in all we do at Lekki Gardens, we do not deliver and leave, we are with you every step of the way.” Suara added.

