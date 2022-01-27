NALDA to commission farm estates in Imo, Abia, targets over 400 women, youth

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority’s (NALDA) Integrated Farm Estates in Ariam Elu Elu in Ikwuano Local Government area of Abia state and Acharaubo Emekuku Integrated Farm Estate in Owerri North, Local Government Area of Imo State are ready for commissioning by the government.

The 100n hectares Ariam Elu Elu farm estate which was donated by the community and cleared by NALDA, has 50 ponds with a capacity of 150,000 fingerlings and 3,000 fishes has been completed.

It also has 3 solar powered industrial boreholes to supply water to the farm, a 2 kilometres road with drainages, solar powered street lights, office block and residence.

Also, a high yielding, pest resistant 40,000 Dwarf Cavendish, Valerie and Big Lady Finger species of Banana trees has been planted on 25 hectares of the land.

During an inspection tour, the Executive Secretary of NALDA Prince Paul Ikonne said the object of the project just like other NALDA projects across the country is to empower youths and inject life back into rural Nigeria and reduce urban migration.

He said the project is in line with President Muhammed Buhari’s mandate to NALDA to create jobs through agriculture and encourage Nigerians to produce what we eat and eat what we produce.

Ikonne noted that project would benefit about 400 women and youth of the community with of the women and youth already trained and prepared to eventually run the farm for their economic benefits as it has the capacity to generate huge revenue for them per annum.

When commissioned in weeks to come the beneficiaries from the community would take the running of the farm with NALDA on ground to guide and provide technical support when needed.

Also ready for commissioning is the reactivated 35 hectares Acharaubo Emekuku Integrated Farm Estate in Owerri North, Local Government Area of Imo State, that has been abandoned for over thirty years.

As part of its mandate, NALDA has resuscitated some of the existing facilities on the farm and also added some new facilities to boost productivity on the farm.

The farm currently has 6 poultry houses with 18 pens that contain about 10,000 birds, 3 goat houses with 196 goats, 3 piggeries containing 108 pigs, 3 solar powered boreholes, access roads and drainage and solar powered street lights on the farm.

The target of the Acharaubo Farm Estate is to create job opportunities for the youth and women of the community.

Recall that NALDA had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Imo State government to take the abandoned integrated farm estate, reactivate it and engage the people of the community.

