Buhari congratulate Chief Soyode at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated Chief Olutayo Soyode on his 80th birthday.

A statement issued on Sunday by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), said, in particular, the President joined Soyode’s son-in-law, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, family, close friends and associates to felicitate with the esteemed octogenarian.

The President used the occasion to celebrate “a worthy patriot and a man of honour, with strong commitment to family values, education and Nigeria’s socio-economic development.”

President Buhari acknowledged the contributions of Chief Soyode to national development, including in his role as a trained marine engineer and politics.

The statement informed that he was a stalwart of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and remained a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, where he is a member of the Presidential Campaign Council.

According to the statement, a longstanding progressive, he was a vital member of the Unity Party of Nigeria, founded by his late father-in-law, the sage Chief Obafemi Awolowo (SAN), during the Second Republic.

It added: “Chief Soyode, who was an active follower of the late Premier of Western Region, has shown exemplary leadership qualities as a public intellectual and very passionate about education, people, and giving back to his community and nation.”

The statement noted that as Chief Soyode turned 80, President Buhari wished him many more years of impact from his plethora of wisdom and life experiences that the younger generation, and the nation at large, will surely benefit from.





The President prayed for God’s continued guidance and good health for him.