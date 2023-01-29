Okowa condoles Gov Sule over son’s death

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with his Nasarawa counterpart, Abdullahi Sule, on the death of his first son, Hassan Abdullahi Sule.

The deceased, who got married in June 2022, was Governor Sule’s eldest son and was 36 before his sudden demise.

In a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa, described the passing of Hassan as very heart-breaking and urged the father and siblings of the deceased to take courage in the fact that “God gives life and takes.”

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Okowa said that the late Hassan was a promising, humble, and friendly young man and prayed to God to forgive his shortcomings, grant him rest, and comfort the family.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Delta, I commiserate with my brother Governor Abdullahi Sule on the untimely demise of his son, Hassan.

“It is never the prayer or wish of any parent to bury their children, but God knows His plans for His people.

“As a state, we are with you in prayers throughout these trying times, and may God grant you and Nasarawa First Lady, Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule, the entire family, the people of Akwanga Local Government Area and the state at large the fortitude to bear this great loss,” Okowa stated.