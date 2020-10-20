Buhari commissions new Police Pensions head office in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, commissioned the new head office building of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Pensions Limited in Abuja with a promise that the welfare of the Police Personnel would continue to be given high priority by the Federal Government.

President Buhari who said the ceremony was a significant milestone for the nation’s pension industry pointed out that the new Head office building complex was the first to be built by the Pension fund Administrator.

According to him, “It is noteworthy for a company that is just six years old to achieve this magnificent befitting edifice utilizing only its internally generated revenue and using only indigenous contractors. It shows our efforts in driving fiscal discipline and encouraging patronage of local hands is yielding the desired results.

“I was impressed to learn that since the commencement of the project, work never stopped on the site unless, during the coronavirus lockdown period, this shows the commitment of both the client and contractor towards achieving this edifice within the set-out timeline.”

Buhari, who spoke virtually, urged the company to continue collaborating with the Police Authorities towards improving the welfare of serving and retired personnel of the NPF.

He commended efforts of the NPF in not just fighting and addressing the emerging internal security challenges but also in enhancing the welfare of their personnel through the pension fund administration.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, said that the Nigeria Police Pensions Limited which was founded in 2014, emanated from a Presidential approval that was aimed at enhancing the welfare of serving and retired police officers.

According to him, “Consequent on the approval, the National Pension Commission (Pencom) was in 2012 directed to guide the Police towards the establishment of a Nigeria Police Pension Fund Administrator, in order to remain within the Contributory Pension Scheme and to address all other areas of concern on welfare and pension matters.

“Let me respectfully note and appreciate the support of Mr President towards improving the welfare of serving personnel and retired police officers. The assent to the Bill establishing the Police Trust Fund as well as the Nigerian Police Act, 2020 both of which statutorily address welfare issues in the Nigeria Police are eminent testimonies to the commitment of Your Excellency to the reform of the Police for optimal service delivery through an enhanced welfare system.

“The Nigeria Police Pensions Limited has become one of the most successful companies to be established in the Nigeria Police Force. The Company has within its six years of existence placed the footprint of the Police Force in the Pension Industry. In cognizance of this, I wish to commend the Board and Management of Company for achieving this feat which testifies to their capacity for efficient and prudent management of its resources. This corporate management act has, undoubtedly, aided in the successful execution of this milestone project.

“I assure Your Excellency that with the commissioning of this magnificent building, there is a renewed impetus to render quality service that will guarantee improved welfare to all serving officers and retirees in line with Your Excellency’s vision. I also want to re-affirm our continued support to the Nigeria Police Pensions Limited as they strive to fulfil their corporate objectives.”

Chairman, Board of Directors of the NPF Pensions Limited, Alhaji Suleiman Abba, said that the commissioning of the edifice represents a milestone and testimony of the desire to cater for the welfare of police personnel and their families with dignity.

He said it also showed they are vigorously pursuing the vision to be one of the leading pension fund administrators in Nigeria.

