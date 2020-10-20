Minister turns down request to name lecture theatre after him

THE Minister of State for Education, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba on Tuesday rejected the request by the Federal Government College, Sokoto to name an elegant lecture theatre after him, explaining that it was against his principles to accept such honour while in office.

Nwajiuba was said to have stunned the cheering crowd of staff, students and other dignitaries at the college when he turned down the offer while commissioning the state-of-the-art lecture theatre at the Federal Govt college Sokoto, which had a beautiful inscription: “Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba lecture theatre.”

The Minister ordered the inscription to be removed according to a statement by the Director, Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Ben Bem Goong on Tuesday in Abuja.

Goong said all effort by the school management to persuade the Minister to accept the offer was in vain.

The principal of the college, Alh. Ibrahim Uba explained that the offer was not an award but a historic recognition of what the Minister has done to the school.

“All of these did not persuade the Minister, who, like his brother, Adamu Adamu outrightly turned down the offer,” he said.

Education Minister Adamu Adamu had in the past refused to have projects named after him.

“In turning down the offer, Hon Nwajiuba said, as a matter of principle, I can’t accept any such honour while still in public office. If you decide to do that after I might have left office, then I will be available,” Minister said.

