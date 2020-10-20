#EndSARS: Don’t use force, talk to the youth, Atiku urges Buhari

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Abubakar Atiku has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari not to succumb to the use of force to engage EndSARS protesters.

Rather, the President should address the nation, particularly the youth, Atiku advised.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Atiku wrote: “I am saddened by the loss of lives following the infiltration of hoodlums in the #EndSARS peaceful protests.

“My appeal to the government of President Buhari is that he must not succumb to the temptation to use further maximum force on #EndSARS protesters.

“The #EndSARS protesters are not unreasonable; they mean well and acted responsibly.

“This is the time to appeal to their reason by speedily implementing their reasonable demands.

“The use of maximum force will aggravate, rather than placate.

“When the government shows that it cares, the citizens will fare well. Now is the time to apply reason, rather than brute force.

“And on that basis, I urge President Buhari to talk to the nation, and particularly the youth of Nigeria.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE