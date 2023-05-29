Former president, Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, left the presidential convoy that brought him into Eagle Square and departed for the airport with a simple motorcade after witnessing the swearing-in of his successor, Bola Tinubu.

The former president joined Tinubu as he took the oath of office on the podium after which he was escorted to his new convoy on standby where former vice president, Yemi Osinbajo and former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, led those on hand to bid him goodbye.

The vice president, Kashim Shettima, was the first to take his oath before President Tinubu, whose own was followed by a big ovation from the spectators.

After waiting for the presentation of flags to the new president, Buhari left the arena for his home state.

The former president using a Presidential Air Fleet (PAF) aircraft officially for the last time, touched down at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina State at about 1:15 pm.

⁣

The newly sworn-in Governor of Katsina State, Dr Dikko Radda, was on hand to receive him, leading other dignitaries including the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami; former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina; among others. ⁣

Buhari, thereafter, proceeded to his hometown, Daura where a series of welcome activities have been planned for Tuesday for him.

Organized by the Daura Emirate Council, they include a grand durbar (horse riding), Bayajidda II, dambe (boxing), Kokuwa (traditional wrestling matches) and Sharo/Shadi (Fulani traditional festival).

