President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Kamoru Kadiri as the 5th substantive Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa in Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the institution’s Director of Information, Public Relations and Protocol, Mr Olayinka Iroye, confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Offa.

He said the appointment letter was signed and personally handed over to Kadiri by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, in his office on Monday with effect from March.

NAN reports that the appointment is a five-year single term.

Until his appointment, Kadiri was the Director of Affiliate Degree Programmes and Industrial Collaborations and was later appointed Ag. Rector of the Polytechnic Iresi, Osun State, on a one-year sabbatical in 2021.

He was born on July 8, 1968, in Osogbo. He attended Ansarudeen Primary School, Isale Osun, Osogbo, and enrolled at the St Charles’ Grammar School, Osogbo, in 1985.

He began his Engineering career at The Polytechnic Ibadan, where he obtained his National Diploma in Electrical Electronics Engineering in 1988.

He proceeded to Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, for his B.Sc in Electrical/Electronics Engineering.

Kadiri also possessed three Master Degrees, (MBA University of Ado Ekiti, MILR University of Ilorin, and M.Sc from Babcock University) and a Doctoral Degree (PhD) with a specialisation in Networking and Telecommunications also from Babcock University.

He was at the University of Groningen, Netherlands, for bench work where he was exposed to state-of-art equipment to complete his PhD thesis.

Kadiri joined the services of The Federal Polytechnic Offa in November 1996 and rose through the ranks to become a Chief Lecturer.

He was a former Head of the Department of Electrical/Electronics Engineering and former Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), FEDPOFFA Chapter.





The new Rector is a Registered Engineer and a FeIlow, Institute of Data Processing Management of Nigeria; Fellow, the Nigerian Society of Engineers; Member, the Nigerian Institute of Management (AMNIM).

Similarly, Kadiri is a member, Nigerian Institute of Engineering Management (NIEM); member, Engineering Regulation Bureau and Legislation Board of Nigerian Society of Engineers, and Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

He is an accomplished scholar who has contributed to knowledge and research with over 50 published journals, 17 published refereed conference proceedings, 25 seminar papers, and 20 single-authored textbooks in various fields of Engineering.

Kadiri has two patented inventions and 11 literary works with the Copyright Commission of Nigeria.

He had won research grants twice from Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and Clintonnel Innovation Centre.

He is happily married and blessed with children.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE