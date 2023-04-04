Suyi Ayodele – Benin

Tragedy struck on Monday night at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), as a final-year student of the institution was shot dead by some unknown gunmen.

The deceased final-year student was said to have been shot in his room in what appears like a cult-related incident.

The late student popularly known as ‘Mayor’, Nigerian Tribune gathered was said to be in the Department of Public Administration and was shot at about 9 pm, causing panic among students.

As at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that his remains had been moved into an ambulance to convey it to the mortuary at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

