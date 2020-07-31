Breathtaking landscape of Mambilla Plateau

By Wale Olapade
Mambilla Plateau, Gembu, Sardauna Local Government Area, Taraba State.

Mambilla Plateau is the highest plateau in Nigeria, as it stands at a height of about 1524 meters above sea level. It is widely considered as the coldest place in Nigeria and it has grown to become a tourist haven. This landscape peak is free of insects, and also has a temperate climate. Mambilla Plateau houses the Chappal Waddi Mountain, which stands at a height of 2,419 meters and is believed to be the highest point in Nigeria.

This plateau has a very fertile land. Thus, food crops like banana, plantain, pineapple, cassava, yam, sweet and Irish Potatoes are produced in large quantity at this plateau. There’s also an abundance of grassy hills, cattle ranches, and tea plantations at Mambilla Plateau. Another highlight of this place is its power station, the Mambilla Power Station, which is one of the biggest dam projects to be developed in Africa.

