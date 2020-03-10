BREAKING: UNILORIN ASUU joins 2-week warning strike, first in 20 years

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ilorin Chapter, has declared to obey the national body and commence a two-week warning strike on Tuesday.

Prof. Moyosore Ajao, the Unilorin ASUU branch Chairman, confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ilorin that Unilorin would join the industrial action to press home their demands.

Ajao explained that the two-week warning strike is over non-payment of salaries of lecturers who failed to enroll in the Federal Government’s Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

He, however, said the union would hold an emergency meeting with members in the university on Tuesday, before proceeding with the strike the same Tuesday.

NAN reports that the National President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, has called on affected members to embark on two weeks warning strike after the ASUU National Executive Council meeting in Enugu.

Meanwhile, the management of Unilorin and Corporate Affairs Director, Mr. Kunle Akogun, had declined to react to the development.

NAN recalls that the Unilorin has prided itself on its non-interrupted academic session for the past 17 years.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, has recently stated that the uninterrupted academic calendar of Unilorin is “the hallmark of the University, and it remained sacrosanct.”

He said: “We have enjoyed it for the past 17 years and it has given us an image that draws the largest number of admission seekers within and outside our country to us.”

NAN