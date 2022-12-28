BREAKING: Tragedy struck as gunmen kill PDP chieftain in Oyo

...Police arrest nine suspect

By Soji Ajibola
FILE PHOTO

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) identified as Mudasiru Baraka has been killed by suspected gunmen on Wednesday in Oyo town.

Baraka, according to an eyewitness account was shot at close range and died on the spot at his family compound in Oyo East local government area.

His death has thrown the PDP family into a mourning mood as they are yet to come to terms with his untimely death.

Some members of the PDP are alleging the rival political parties of being responsible for the attack.

It was alleged that miscreants were being sponsored to perpetrate the heinous act by the opposition party.

Also, the State chapter of the party had in a statement accused the ruling party, (APC) of being responsible for the dastardly act.

The party was quoted in a statement by its publicity secretary, Akeem Olatunji of alleging the APC of masterminding the attack that led to the gruesomely murder of its member

The statement read in part, “the late Baraka who was from ward 4 Tengba, Oyo East Local Government had gone to his family house in the spirit of the yuletide to celebrate with his parents Wednesday morning.”

The PDP members who are present at the scene of the event told the party that the deceased was waylaid and threatened by notorious thugs who are APC supporters led by their gang leader popularly known as ‘Ade Ilaka’ after which the deceased reported the threats to Operation Burst in the area.

The security personnel of Operation Burst were said to have accompanied the deceased back to his family house to effect necessary security action but the assailants have absconded, the ruling party added.

After Operation Burst had departed the area, the assailants however, returned more viciously and aggressively to the family house of the deceased where he was murdered in cold blood.

“It is very unfortunate that despite the peace accord APC jointly entered into alongside other political parties in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections, the opposition party has continued in its sustained and coordinated attacks against our members in its usual manner.

“We are aware that these attacks are fully sanctioned and backed by certain individuals including some of APC candidates who are not only desperate to win the 2023 election by either ‘hook or crook’ but also do so at whatever cost.


“Apart from being a very peaceful party, we also feel obligated and duty bound to the peace and tranquillity in the state and more especially, the peace accord signed at the state police headquarters. We also know that actions and inactions of political players are inimical to the success or failure of the 2023 general elections.

“It is in this knowledge that we have deliberately restrained ourselves from reacting to needless provocations and threats by the APC in Oyo state. The opposition party has shown nothing but unrestrained desperation, utter recklessness, sheer political brigandage which is daily heightening the political campaign ahead of 2023.

“The gruesome killing of our members, Mudashiru Baraka, a PDP member from wars 4 Tengba, Oyo East local government is one that will not be allowed to be swept under the carpet. This is so because we have consistently raised series of alarms to forestall such ugly occurrence with no definite outcome.

“These have further emboldened APC in Oyo state and some of its candidates perhaps in the consciousness that it controls government at the centre to recklessly engage in such dastardly acts all in the spirit of winning elections at all cost. We need to once again remind APC in Oyo state that it is not the only opposition party in the 2023 race and must not turn Oyo state to a theatre of political war with the needless attacks and killings of perceived superior opponents.

“We call on the state Commissioner of Police who has done creditably well to bring about the relative peace in the state, to immediately step in and expedite action that will guarantee culprits of Baraka’s gruesome murder are brought to justice.” The ruling PDP stated.

Responding to a text statement, the Police Public Relations officer, Adewale Osifeso confirmed the incident.

He was quoted in a statement saying,
There was an unfortunate case of random violence that led to the death of one Hakeem Mudashiru ‘m’ 40yrs reported by the Father of the deceased, one Jimoh Agala at Durbar Divisional Police Headquarters, Oyo State today Wednesday, 28/12/2022 at about 1335hrs (01: 35 pm local time)

Preliminary investigation has it that the deceased was attacked by hoodlums who he had hitherto engaged in an heated argument.

At the moment, (9) Suspects, including a female have been apprehended in conjunction with the case, which is currently being handled by the State Criminal Investigation Department.

Lastly, ample deployments of Police operatives have been sent to the Area to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

