Lagos To go after Night Clubs Encouraging Illegal Parking

The Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) on Wednesday expressed dismay over the illegal parking perpetrated by some Night Clubs on major roads across the State during the festive season, describing the act as an infraction of the State Parking Law.

Disclosing this on Wednesday, the General Manager, Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA), Mrs Adebisi Adelabu explained that the Authority while conducting Monitoring and Compliance exercise across the State’s Metropolis during the holiday observed that a lot of nightclubs encourage illegal parking on major roads causing heavy gridlock and inconvenience for motorists.

Adelabu noted that this incessant act by these night clubs negates the government’s continuous efforts towards improving the parking culture, reducing traffic congestion and drive time hours.

According to her, ‘’Government is not ready to entertain any form of contravention of the Parking Law in the State. Hence, we will take necessary actions against erring clubs especially those situated in residential/high density on high traffic flow areas of the State.

The General Manager while commending some night clubs for their compliance with the Authority’s Zero Tolerance Mandate for Indiscriminate parking advised the non-complying night clubs to obtain parking permit from the authority and get alternative land for parking, stressing that the Authority’s efforts in regulating parking is to make the roads traffic free for the comfort of all residents.

She added that punitive measures for defaulting outlets include closing of facilities, clamping/towing of vehicles, among other sanctions.

Adelabu pointed out that the Authority has continued to enlighten residents on the effect of indiscriminate parking underlining its huge effect on traffic congestion across the metropolis.

“LASPA plans to begin full implementation of parking policy in Y2023 thereby we are calling on the public to embrace the parking culture and shun all forms of indiscriminate parking”, She maintained.