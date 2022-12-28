BREAKING: Ohaneze President-General, George Obiozor is dead

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has confirmed the death of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor.

Governor Uzodinma announced the death of the Ohanaeze leader in a post on his verified Instagram page on Wednesday night.

The Imo State governor described the demise of the Ohanaeze leader as a great loss to Imo State, the South-East and Nigeria.

The has been speculation in the social media space that Obiozor died early Monday, with the Apex Ndigbo socio-cultural group denying the rumour.

Governor Uzodinma, while confirming the death of the late diplomat and university don said:

“On behalf of the government and people of Imo state, I, Sen Hope Uzodimma, the Executive Governor of Imo state, sorrowfully announce the passage of a great Son of Imo State and Nigeria, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, worldwide, Prof George OBIOZOR.

“A renowned academic, an exceptional diplomat and statesman, and a tenacious patriot, Prof George Obiozor passed on recently after a brief illness.

“The death of this foremost Igbo leader and former Nigeria’s ambassador to the United States and the State of Israel is a big loss to Imo state, the South East, and entire Nigeria.

“I have no doubt that both Nigeria and the international community will miss his profound intellectual contributions and wise counsel on national and global issues.

“His burial arrangements will be announced in due course by the family.

“May his great and gentle soul rest in peace.”

Professor Obiozor was said to have died early this morning after taking ill for sometime now.

An Ohaneze chieftain, who pleaded anonymity, had earlier on Wednesday evening confined in the Nigerian Tribune that the Obiozor died of heart related ailment, but argued that Ohaneze would give the honour of announcing the death to the late diplomat’s family.

Professor Obiozor was born on August 15, 1942, and was formerly the Nigerian Ambassador to the United States.





He studied in Nigeria and the US, with a Ph.D. in International Affairs from Columbia University.

He was elected President-General of Ohanaeze, in January 2021.