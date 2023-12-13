The ongoing political crisis in Rivers State took a new turn Wednesday morning as the state government began demolition of the state House of Assembly complex.

Tribune Online gathered that about 10 bulldozers drove into assembly premises amidst an early sitting by other lawmakers loyal to the state Governor, Sim Fubara.

The sitting, led by the factional Speaker, Edison Ehie.

Tribune Online reports on Tuesday that the Rivers State High Court issued an ex parte order recognising Edison Ehie as the authentic speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The factional Speaker, Ehie, during the session, disclosed that the complex was due for repairs following the explosion that rocked the building on October 30, 2023, saying the governor will provide an alternative place for them to sit for the meantime.

Recall that Tribune Online reports on Monday that 27 lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to the former governor and current Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, dumped the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and defected to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

