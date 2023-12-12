A Port Harcourt High Court issued an exparte order on Tuesday, recognising factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly Edison Ehie as the authentic Speaker of the House.

This is as the Rivers state chapter of the APC has kicked against the judgement, describing it as a procured judgement.

Ehie is at the centre of the ongoing crisis within the Rivers state assembly and has been suspended by the opposing faction, which removed him as the majority of the house and suspended him and four others by the faction led by Martin Amaewhul.

Justice Danagogo, in granting the order, also restrained Amaewhule and Dumle Maol, his deputy, from parading themselves or interfering with the activities of Ehie as speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The court also warned against the use of thugs and police officers to forcefully gain access to the Assembly Complex.

But in his reaction to the order, which he roundly condemned, Chief Tony Okocha, Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Rivers APC, accused the judge, who he said is the younger brother of Tammy Danagogo, Secretary to the Rivers State Government, of impunity, saying the judgement was to intimidate the 27 pro-Wike lawmakers who only on Monday defected from the PDP to the APC.

He vowed that the Rivers APC would do everything to protect her new converts, warning that the party would not hesitate to petition the judge before the National Judicial Commission, NJC, if it did not reverse the judgement.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GSK/P&G exit: Why investors are leaving Nigeria — Atedo Peterside

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside has revealed cogent reasons investors are running away from…

How my client raped me during ritual at his house — Female traditional healer

A 26-year-old South African female traditional healer has narrated her horrifying experience of being allegedly raped by…

Naira falls to N1,099/$, closes gap to parallel market value

The official foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday oscillated downwards, thereby shrinking the gap/spread between the official and…

RIVERS CRISIS: Wike’s loyalists restrategise, insist on Fubara’s impeachment

IN spite of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the face-off between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, there are…

Why the north suddenly cares about northern lives

It should be made clear from the outset that I am overwrought with immense grief by the heartbreaking but…

Naked Olympics: Sporty naturists take to the beach in Rio to compete at the Naked Olympics

A group of brave nudists are competing in Rio’s NAKED Olympics every weekend, in a stripped back version of…