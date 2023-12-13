The Gender Mobile Initiative (GMI) and students in tertiary institutions across the country have launched the “Donate a Pen to Mr President” campaign across more than 50 campuses nationwide.

The campaign, fueled by the passion of Nigerian students, aims to draw the attention of President Bola Tinubu to the anti-sexual harassment bill awaiting his assent.

The organisers said the campaign will address what they believe to be the most immediate obstacle which is the shortage of pens at the President’s table.

The bill, which seeks to promote and protect ethical standards in tertiary institutions, proposes up to 14 years jail term for offenders.

The Lead Director, GMI, Ms Omowunmi Ogunrotimi, said the week-long campaign is set to unfold across more than 50 campuses, where students and the general public are encouraged to contribute red pens at designated collection points.

The pens collected throughout the week will be ceremoniously transmitted to the Office of the Nigerian President on December 15th.

The Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill, initially introduced in 2016, faced considerable resistance but was later reintroduced due to the relentless advocacy efforts of various organisations.

The symbolic gesture of “Donate a Pen to Mr President” signifies not only a tangible show of support for the bill but also serves as a visual representation of the collective determination to eradicate sexual harassment within the country’s higher education institutions.

This initiative reflects the resilience of Nigerian students and the wider community in their pursuit of a safer learning environment, free from the shadows of sexual harassment. As pens accumulate, they carry with them the hopes and aspirations of a nation united against this pervasive issue.

