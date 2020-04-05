BREAKING: Police arrest Funke Akindele, ask Naira Marley, others to report

The Lagos State Police Command has on Sunday arrested a popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, in a press release made available to Tribune Online confirmed the arrest.

The statement stated that Funke Akindele was arrested for violating the restrictions order in Lagos.

The police, however, advised Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley, Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz and others seen in the party video been circulated on the social media to report themselves or risk being declared wanted.

The statement reads:

“Attention of the Lagos State Police Command was drawn to a viral video showing a large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry in an Estate, along Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis, Lagos celebrating a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele Bello and her husband. Police detectives from the State CID Yaba were promptly drafted to the location.

“Funke Akindele has been arrested. Investigation is ongoing. Efforts are intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among whom are Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz. They are in their best interests urged to report at the State CID Yaba on Monday 6th April, 2020 or risk being declared wanted.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: How We Will Celebrate Palm Sunday ― Catholic Bishop

His Grace, Most Reverend Ignatius Kaigama, Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, will be celebrating a private Palm Sunday Mass (without a congregation) to be held at the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral, Garki Area 3. The mass will begin at 8am on Sunday… Read full story

COVID-19: FG Commences Process To Distribute 70,000 Metric Tons Of Food Items

Following the lockdown across some states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and it’s resultant effect on the vulnerable population, President Muhammadu Buhari granted approval to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to release 70,000 Metric Tons of assorted food items from the National… Read full story

Fiction, Faction And Presidential Marabouts As COVID-20

In discussing the above, permit me to begin from a seemingly intangible occurrence that happened during the week that just ended. Yoruba Waka music genre singer, Salawa Abeni caused a stir on the information highway last Wednesday when she released her own nude pictures on social media. The 58-year-old musician was being… Read full article