COVID-19: Nigeria confirms eight new cases as total hits 232

Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria: 5 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT and 1 in Kaduna State.

As at 09:30 pm 5th April, there are 232 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths.

Details later…

