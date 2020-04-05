PHOTOS: Chief of Army Staff visits soldiers injured during Boko Haram attacks

Following the attack on troops of the military outfit, Operation Lafiya Dole, by the insurgent Boko Haram in Gorgi, Borno State, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, on Sunday, April 5, visited some of the injured soldiers in 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno State.

The soldiers were attacked by the insurgents on March 22, leading to the death of about 49 soldiers and some other soldiers injured in the process.

Buratai, who was accompanied by some senior military officers including the Theatre Commander, Major General Faruk Yahaya, went round the hospital and held discussion with some of the injured personnel and wished them quick recovery.

According to a statement by the Nigerian Army, apart from those in the hospital, some others have been evacuated to 44 Reference Hospital, Kaduna, for more specialist treatment/management.

According to the statement, “Following the encounter in Gorgi, Borno State and the resultant various degrees of injuries sustained by some troops of Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE on 22 March 2020, the COAS Lt Gen TY Buratai has today Sunday 5 Apr 20 visited the wounded at the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, where he went round the hospital and saw the injured personnel and wish them quick recovery.

“In today’s visit, Gen TY Buratai was accompanied by the CTOP Maj Gen EO Udo, Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE Maj Gen Faruk Yahaya, Commander Engineer Corps Maj Gen JS Malu, Chief of Military Intelligence Maj Gen SA Adebayo and Acting Provost Marshal Army Brig Gen H Ahmed among other Senior Army officers.”