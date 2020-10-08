BREAKING PHOTO NEWS: Gas explosion inside petrol station in Lagos

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Lagos Baruwa gas explosion

A gas explosion was in the early hours of Thursday reported in the Baruwa area of Ipaja in Lagos State

According to the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police command, the fire service and other emergency agencies are on ground to control the situation.

Details later…

 

