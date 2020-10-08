BREAKING PHOTO NEWS: Gas explosion inside petrol station in Lagos

A gas explosion was in the early hours of Thursday reported in the Baruwa area of Ipaja in Lagos State

According to the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police command, the fire service and other emergency agencies are on ground to control the situation.

Details later…

A gas explosion has occurred at a Petrol Station situated at Baruwa axis of Lagos. Police officers and men from @lag_fireservice are on ground to control the situation. #TheGoodGuys pic.twitter.com/yCzyMbhTrh — Lagos State Police Command II (@rrslagos767) October 8, 2020

