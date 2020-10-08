Future of Nigeria lies in the hands of teacher — President ASSUS

National President of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASSUS), Omaji Samuel Oyigocho, has said the whole future of Nigeria lies in the hands of a teacher.

The ASSUS president said this in his speech delivered by the state secretary and Trade Union Congress (TUC), Oyo State chairperson, Women in ASSUS, Gbenle-Oluwemimo Ranti, on the occasion of the World Teachers’ Day held at the IMG School, Total Garden area, Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to him, COVID-19 and economic recession are the current challenges being faced by teachers, parents, students and the government alike, adding that communities in Nigeria were being left behind and not equipped to adapt to the new methods of teaching and learning.

Oyigocho said “the changes the pandemic and the recession have brought to the educational system have created new impetus for education reforms.”

The guest speaker and TUC chairman, Oyo State, Ogundiran Olusola, tasked teachers to acquire the teaching licence approved by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), through the qualifying examination to become certified as professionals.

He noted the need for students, parents and teachers to adapt to e-learning while the pandemic persists, saying this could even involve buying an android phone or a transistor radio.

In his remarks, the state chairman, Mr Olorunkosebi Bolaji, said the coming into being of ASSUS was good for healthy rivalry, which he said would make everybody alive to its responsibility.

“Take for example, in the higher institutions, we have Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) for the colleges of education, we have the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) for the polytechnics and we have the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for the universities,” he said, adding that in spite of being tertiary institutions, they have their peculiar problems.

On the relationship between ASSUS and the state government, Gbenle-Oluwemimo said, “This current government believes that as a human being you have the right to associate unlike the past government which did not bother to know our own version of the matter when the problem started with the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).”

“But Governor Seyi Makinde reasoned with us, and we have the paper now. I am sure very soon people will be convinced that ASSUS is meant for secondary schools. No matter how fierce a dog is, it can never cater for two houses; the number is too much for NUT.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: We’II Deal With Those Planning To Disrupt Ondo Election ― Police

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Leye Oyebade has sounded a note of warning to political thugs planning to disrupt the peace of this Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, saying the police would deal with anyone or group of people found culpable.

TRENDING: Kaduna Govt Names Nuhu Bamalli New Emir Of Zazzau

The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday announced the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau. He succeeds Alhaji Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, 20th September, after reigning for 45 years.

[ICYMI] Missing Boy: Court Sentences Sotitobire Founder To Life Imprisonment

The Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, on Tuesday, sentenced the Founder and General Overseer of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, to life imprisonment over the disappearance of one year toddler, Gold Kolawole, during Sunday service in his church last year.