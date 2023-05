The founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Otunba Subomi Balogun has passed away.

In reports gathered by Tribune Online, the Olori Omoba of Ijebuland reportedly died in a London hospital on Friday morning.

Balogun who was the chairman of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) celebrated his 89th year birthday on 9th March 2023.

Details later…

