Suspended Deputy Chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidid Apapa, and his supporters are not members of the Labour Party and cannot represent the party in any circumstances, the Labour party has said.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiorah Ifoh, to alert security agencies across the country, particularly, the police and the Directorate of State Services (DSS), the Labour Party said Apapa, Arabambi and Samuel Akingbade Oyelekan cannot represent the party in any stead.

The statement said all three are suspended members of the Labour Party Executives and do not have the mandate of the party to represent her anywhere.

“We are using this medium to alert the judiciary and all law enforcement agencies, particularly, the police, DSS to note that Samuel Akingbade, Lamidi Apapa, Abayomi Arabambi and everyone in that camp have ceased to be representing Labour Party in whatever capacity.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“This statement serves as a disclaimer on them and for the information of Nigerians.

The statement reads further: “The Labour Party has been informed of an illegal attempt by a breakaway group in the party led by Lamidi Apapa to misguide a Kano state High court to invalidate all the elections won by the Labour Party in the just concluded general election.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Suspended National Legal Adviser and a key member of the disgraced Apapa group, Samuel Akingbade Oyelekan, on Wednesday while the Presidential Appeal Tribunal was sitting in Abuja with all attentions focused on it, clandestinely sneaked out of Abuja to Kano state where he in collaboration with some members of the other political parties asked the court to invalidate all the elections won by the Labour Party, particularly, the national assembly in the 36 states and FCT on the ground that we didn’t submit register of voters to INEC.

“Akingbade who presented himself as representing the Labour Party, did not oppose the motion, thus forcing the helpless judge to reserve judgement for tomorrow.

“Though, the party will appear before the court on Thursday to set aside the proceedings, but we have earlier raised the alarm of the plots by the opposition parties to ensure that Labour Party is reduced to the rubbles.





“Few weeks ago, we alerted Nigerians of plots to hijack the party and by extension, target all our cases in the tribunal,” Ifoh said in the statement.