Dr. Amos Josiah Dangut has been appointed the Head of the Nigeria National Office for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

He is expected to succeed Patrick Areghan, whose tenure ends in this month of October.

As the new head prepares to take over the regional examination body, Tribune Online takes a look at a few things you should know about Dangut:

Dangut was born on October 2, 1967, in Mbar District, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State. The new WAEC boss attended Government Secondary School, Riyom from 1981 to 1983 and Government Science School, Kuru (1983 to 1986) — where he obtained his WASC/SC — both in Plateau State. He bagged a Bachelor of Agriculture degree in Animal Production in 1991 from the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State. He served as an Assistant Registrar/Subject Officer, Test Development Division, WAEC, Lagos between July 1998 and January 2005. The Plateau-born served as the Senior Assistant Registrar/Head of Examinations Security and Deputy to the Branch Controller, Uyo Branch Office, between January 2005 and January 2008. He received a commendation from the Nigeria Examinations Committee for his transparent management of examinations between 2000 and 2006. Dangut was also Senior Assistant Registrar/Head of Examinations Security and Deputy to the Branch Controller, Bauchi Branch Office, between January 2008 and December 2011. He was Senior Assistant Registrar/Branch Controller, the Yola Branch office from December 2011 to January 2019. The new WAEC boss chaired the Deputy Registrar/Controller set, Post Examinations Department from January 2019 – October 2020. He also served as Deputy Registrar/Zonal Coordinator, Ikeja Zonal Office. He has utilised Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to enhance processes in Test Development, Test Administration, and Post-Test Activities over the past 25 years. Dangut is a shrewd scholar with various educational publications in international and national journals.

