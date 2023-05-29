Former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima has just been sworn-in as the 16th Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The oath of office was administered by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola at the ongoing inauguration of the new administration at Eagles Square, Abuja

Recall that Shettima emerged as the Vice President in the February 25 presidential election as running-mate to Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

