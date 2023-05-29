President Bola Tinubu has been challenged to devise an accelerated solution to Nigeria’s failing status.

This call was made by a socio-economic development advocate and president of Gbenga Akinwande Foundation, Gbenga Akinwande, in a congratulatory message to the President and the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun.

Akinwande urged Tinubu to focus more attention on the economy and insecurity as these are the two major sectors experiencing systemic challenges in the country.

In resolving the nation’s economic challenges, Akinwande urged the president to implement social and infrastructural projects that will create jobs and add value to the people and the nation.

Akinwande further urged the president to adopt the Chinese approach to economic development, which started by directing the attention of the youths towards agriculture to provide food for the population as well as export for foreign exchange earnings.

He noted that “a well-fed population was able to think properly, and this was followed by the rapid economic and industrial development of one of the world’s most powerful nations.”

According to Akinwande, the new APC-led federal government should also focus on education, research, and development.

“Most of the government’s primary and secondary schools in Nigeria are below standards, and this will continue to hunt us in technological advancement and development.

“Thus, we need to come up with policies and programmes to ensure that all secondary schools in Nigeria are to the standard applicable in Federal Government schools over the next 20 years,” he said.

Akinwande further enjoined the president to rally and appease the 36 state governors in order to allow local government autonomy to become a reality.

