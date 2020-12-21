BREAKING: FG extends deadline for linking national identification cards with SIM cards till January 19, 2021

The Federal Government on Monday extended the deadline for linking the National Identity Card number with the SIM card registration by three weeks.

Subscribers with NIN now have till January 19 to register while those who are yet to register for national identity card now have six weeks to register for the linking.

Details later…

