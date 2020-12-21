Three persons die, three others injured in Oyo auto crash

Tragedy struck along old Oyo -Ibadan road on Monday when three persons died in an auto crash while three others sustained critical injuries, Nigerian Tribune authoritatively gathered.

A credible source informed our correspondent that the accident which occurred around 12:45 pm at Funduk area of Moniya, Ibadan involved an articulated vehicle and a Nissan Micra taxi.

An eyewitness told the Nigerian Tribune that the articulated vehicle lost its brake and in an attempt not crush some pedestrians rammed into the taxi.

According to the eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, “some people lost their lives in the tragic incident. The accident involved a trailer and a Micra taxi cab at Funduk area Moniya, after Akingbile Estate, along Old Oyo-Ibadan Road.

When contacted, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Oyo State, Mrs Uche Chukwurah confirmed the incident, saying “the total number of persons involved were eight. Six people were injured out of which three people lost their lives.”

She said: “Yes, there was an accident and our men were drafted to the scene. The total number of persons involved were eight. Three females sustained injuries; while two males and one female died.”

“My candid advice to members of the public, especially at this season, is that road users should be more careful. Drivers should drive carefully. They should be patient and drive carefully and avoid overspeeding,” Chukwurah added.

