BREAKING: Ex-NCP scribe, Ayodele Akele, dies

Comrade Ayodele Akele, former Secretary-General of the National Conscience Party (NCP), the party founded by the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, is dead.

Akele, who was also former chairman, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Lagos State, according to sources, died in the early hours of Tuesday after a protracted illness.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Not Yet Safe For Reopening Of Schools, FG Tells Govs

The Federal Government has advised the state governments not to aggravate the COVID-19 crisis by reopening of schools because of pressure from the children and parents… Read Full Story

Saudi Arabia Bars Travellers From 2020 Hajj

Nigerians and other nationalities planning to go to Saudi Arabia for the 2020 hajj may have had their hope dashed as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday said only persons already living in the country would participate… Read Full Story

Presidency Congratulates Ize-Iyamu Over Emergence As APC Candidate

The Presidency has congratulated Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu following his victory as the Edo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)… Read Full Story

Reps Probe Multi-Trillion Naira SDGs, GEEP, Social Investment Projects

House of Representatives will next week flag-off the nationwide investigation into the multi-trillion naira projects implemented under the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Government Empowerment Enterprise Programme… Read Full Story

COVID-19 Causes Unprecedented Jobs Crisis —UN •Says small and medium-size enterprises may not recover

THE United Nations (UN) has declared that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented jobs crisis across the world; while almost all workers and businesses have been affected by lockdown measures… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Livelihoods Of Over 55 Million Domestic Workers At Risk —ILO

AS a result of COVID-19 pandemic, the International Labour Organisation (ILO), said the livelihoods of more than 55 million domestic workers are at risk… Read Full Story