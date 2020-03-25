[BREAKING] COVID-19: Nigeria now records 51 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that cases of COVID-19 in the country have hit 51, as at 11.25pm on Wednesday.

The NCDC on its website said, “On the 25th March 25, 2020, six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 51 cases have been confirmed, two cases have been discharged and one death from COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

“Of the new six cases reported on March 25, three are in Lagos State, one is in Osun State, one in Rivers State, and one is in FCT. All new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving care.”

Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Rivers 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 2 are close contacts of a confirmed case As at 11:25 pm 25th March, there are 51 confirmed cases

2 discharged

1 death pic.twitter.com/DmJ47wntZ6 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 25, 2020

