BREAKING: CJN Tanko Muhammad resigns

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad has resigned his appointment as the head of the nation’s judiciary on health grounds.

It would be recalled that the CJN, was last week accused of corruption and professional misconduct by 14 of his brother Justices of the apex court.

Justice Muhammad was said to have resigned on Sunday, but the news of his resignation became public on Monday morning.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the CJN, Ahuraka Yusuf Isah told Tribune Online that his boss (CJN) was to declare a workshop organised for Judges opened at the National Judicial Institute (NJI) opened today, it was however gathered that the CJN was represented at the event by a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Suleiman Galadima.

Meanwhile, the CJN in his response to the protest letter by the Justices of the apex court had earlier described the action of the justices as tantamount to dancing naked in the marketplace and absolved himself of any wrongdoing.

Justice Muhammad was born on December 31, 1953, and took over from Justice Walter Onnoghen as CJN on July 11, 2019.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days





A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.