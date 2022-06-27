BREAKING: Justice Ariwoola takes over as Justice Tanko resigns as CJN 

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola is expected to be sworn in as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) on Monday after the sudden resignation of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as the head of the nation’s judiciary.

The media aide to the CJN, Ahuraka Yusuf Isah, who confirmed the resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad as CJN, hinted that the swearing-in of the new CJN is slated for Monday afternoon.

Justice Muhammad was said to have resigned his appointment as the head of the nation’s judiciary on health grounds.

It would be recalled that the CJN, was last week accused of corruption and professional misconduct by 14 of his brother Justices of the apex court.

Justice Muhammad was said to have resigned on Sunday, but the news of his resignation became public on Monday morning.





Tribune Online gathered that the CJN, who was billed to declare a workshop organised for Judges opened at the National Judicial Institute (NJI) was represented at the event by a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Suleiman Galadima.

Recall that the CJN in his response to the protest letter by the Justices of the apex court said the action of the justices amounts to dancing naked in the marketplace and absolved himself of any wrongdoing.

