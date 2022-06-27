BREAKING: Justice Ariwoola takes over as Justice Tanko resigns as CJN 

Top News
By Sunday Ejike – Abuja
Justice Ariwoola Tanko CJN 
Justice Olukayode Ariwoola is expected to be sworn in as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) on Monday after the sudden resignation of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as the head of the nation’s judiciary.
The media aide to the CJN, Ahuraka Yusuf Isah, who confirmed the resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad as CJN, hinted that the swearing-in of the new CJN is slated for Monday afternoon.
Justice Muhammad was said to have resigned his appointment as the head of the nation’s judiciary on health grounds.
It would be recalled that the CJN, was last week accused of corruption and professional misconduct by 14 of his brother Justices of the apex court.
Justice Muhammad was said to have resigned on Sunday, but the news of his resignation became public on Monday morning.


Tribune Online gathered that the CJN, who was billed to declare a workshop organised for Judges opened at the National Judicial Institute (NJI) was represented at the event by a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Suleiman Galadima.
Recall that the CJN in his response to the protest letter by the Justices of the apex court said the action of the justices amounts to dancing naked in the marketplace and absolved himself of any wrongdoing.
Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

You might also like
Top News

BREAKING: CJN Tanko Muhammad resigns

Latest News

Justice Odili bows out of Supreme Court, joins calls for restructuring 

Latest News

“Consequences of disobeying lawful court orders will be too grave to…

Latest News

More trouble for Onnoghen as EFCC drafts charge for fresh trial

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More