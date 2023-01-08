[BREAKING] Attack: NRC shuts down Edo train station indefinitely

The Nigeria Railway Corporation has closed down Ekehen Station in Edo State till further notice.

The NRC made the announcement on Sunday. This is coming less than 24 hours after the attack on the rail station.

The railway corporation said the decision became necessary following rising security challenges.

Tribune Online reports that scores of travellers waiting to board a train from Igueben in Igueben Local Government Area of the state to Warri in Delta State, were kidnapped by suspected herdsmen on Saturday evening.

The incident, according to Edo State Police Command, occurred around 4 pm on Saturday.

According to the command, the suspected herdsmen, who were armed with AK 47 rifles, invaded the train station and shot sporadically into the air before herding an unspecified number of intending travellers into the bush.

In the process, some of the passengers, the Command added, sustained bullet wounds, just as it assured that bush combing and rescue operations had begun to rescue those that were kidnapped.

A public announcement by the NRC reportedly posted on the passengers’ WhatsApp Group obtained by our correspondent said the closure was “till further notice.”

The statement reads, “Public Announcement: This is to inform our general public and most especially our esteemed passengers, that Ekehen Station has been temporarily closed due to security issues, till further notice.”