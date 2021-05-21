BREAKING: Again, gas explodes in Abeokuta, injures two

Another gas explosion occurred at the premises of the CSCC construction yard, at the Onikoko area of Abeokuta, barely 24 hours after a similar incident happened within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in the state capital.

Two people were seriously affected in the explosion and they were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

It was gathered that a cylinder filled with gas exploded when it was not in use.

The burst cylinder affected many buildings along the Onikoko-Adigbe axis, vehicles and a teacher in a classroom at St. Louis College, Abeokuta.

The State Commissioner for Special Duties, Barrister Femi Ogunbanwo, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Kehinde Onasanya, and other officials of the state, paid an on the spot assessment of the scene of the incident.

