Oyo NYSC coordinator charges corps members on nation-building, restoration

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Oyo State coordinator, Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe, has urged corps members to give their very best towards rebuilding and restoring the unity of the country.

She made this call during the official swearing-in ceremony of the 2021 Batch A Stream II corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Iseyin on Friday. Noting that a total of 1,400 prospective corps members comprising 800 females and 600 males were successfully accredited.

Ogbuogebe charged the newly sworn-in corps members to see the call to service as a privilege to contribute their quota to the development of Nigeria. Adding that the enormous challenges currently experienced in the country require the collective efforts of everyone including the youths to salvage it.

She said, “The mandate of this program is to bring together youths who are expected to put in their best towards nation-building and restoration of the unity and hope of our nation. As you come on board the national service, I encourage you to make a lasting impression/legacy towards achieving the mandate of the founding fathers of the Scheme.

“The Orientation course which is the first entry into the national program is well packaged to prepare you physically, mentally, and psychologically to face the challenges ahead in life. It is a wider platform through which you will meet people from diverse cultural, religious, and ethnic backgrounds.

“Despite the differences, you are expected to integrate and live harmoniously to foster unity amongst yourselves within the three weeks on camp. This period creates an opportunity for you to learn from one another and put all hands on deck to proffer solutions to the varying challenges being faced by our State and Nigeria at large.”

She further commended the NYSC management who in collaboration with the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), and other major health-related agencies for providing COVID-19 test kits and safety protocols materials to curb the spread of the virus.

“On security which is a collective effort, I charge you to be security conscious, identify and report to the appropriate authorities any security lapses during the exercise,” she added.

The state coordinator further implored the corps members to utilize the orientation activities including sport, socials, and skill acquisition programs, noting that the exercise was designed to create an opportunity for them to discover the hidden talent they possess as well as empower them for the future.

