Bowen University holds maiden confab on nation-building

Bowen University community, on Tuesday, converged to hold its maiden confab on nation-building.

The guest lecturer, Professor Olusegun Mimiko, a member of the 2014 National Conference, spoke on “stabilising the Nigerian state for the public good”, and emphasised the relevance of restructuring, which is a snippet from the 2014 National Conference.

According to him, “the implementation of the 2014 National Conference agreement, especially on the restructuring is key to nation-building, considering the growing poverty level and unbearable insecurity pervading the nation.”

In his paper, he pointed that: “There is certainly a place for leadership agency in the affairs of nations, and the fortunes of nations are largely shaped by the quality of choices made by individual leaders; how rational, well-thought-out, altruistic and evidence-based, such that what it would have achieved if the confab report had been implemented.

“Local governments would run better and no region would serve as a drag on the development of others, given that there would be healthy competition for development, while the idea of state police would make for more effective policing and greater security.”

Professor Mimiko declared that there is a fundamental dissonant between the character of Nigerian society and the states and because of its plurality, a unitary governance structure will be ineffective in the governance process.

He noted that the Nigerian government must summon the courage to do the needful in terms of “recasting the governance structure, otherwise we will not be able to get the structure to deliver on the promise of stability and security development.

“The situation is becoming worse in Nigeria and urgent attention is required to embark on the implementation of the restructuring process in order to get rid of the present socio-economic and political issues.

“The structure of governance we are using to run our society is inefficient. So, the solution to Nigeria’s problems lies in our readiness to harmonise the confab’s reports of the APC and PDP for immediate implementation. The development would go a long way to sanitise Nigeria’s socio-political, economy and security system.”

In his remark, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Joshua Ogunwole stated that the university organised the discourse to keep the university student community abreast with National issues as they affect the economy.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Bowen University holds maiden confab… Bowen University holds maiden confab…