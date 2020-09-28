The founder of Bowen University, Iwo, Nigerian Baptist Convention, has officially appointed Rev. Dr Michael Adeoye Abodunrin to take over from Rev. Dr Olumide Kehinde as the next Chancellor of the institution, as the latter retired from the system.

Held on Saturday, representatives from the Nigerian Baptist convention led by the President, Rev. Dr Samson Ayokunle joined the principal officers of the institution to witness the investiture of the new chancellor and the sending forth of the outgone chancellor respectfully. The occasion also witnessed the official foundation- laying of the proposed modern Senate building of the Ivory Tower.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Joshua Ogunwole in his welcome address, described the outgone Chancellor of the institution as a Godly man full of wisdom whose impact to the growth and development of the university would remain indelible in the history of the institution. According to him, REV. Kehinde has laid a legacy for others who will come after him to build upon.

Speaking about the Senate building under construction, the Vice-Chancellor declared that the edifice would cost the university a sum of 2.4billion and the project would be completed within the space of 18 months. He said that the proposed senate building is part of the repositioning and rebranding agenda of the university, attributing the success story of the university to visionary founding fathers and the past leaders of the institution who had built a conducive environment for its effective take-off and for maximum outcomes. He assured the incoming Chancellor maximum support to move the institution forward.

The Visitor to the university, Rev. Dr Samson Ayokunle, expressed satisfaction over the progress of the university affected by the past and present leaders of the institution since inception. He eulogized the outgone Chancellor, REV. Olumide Kehinde for his outstanding performance during his tenure. He described him as a man of Integrity and very reliable to entrust.

He said: “ Bowen University is one of the faith-based tertiary institutions in the country that have succeeded to resuscitate and able to sustain the lost academic stability, quality education with Godliness in the Nigerian Educational System. The problem of Nigeria is not insecurity per se, but the ability to address its root cause. Insecurity is a byproduct of Bad governor. When there is no good economic, or development planning in place that would promote a conducive business environment for employment generation and good welfare state, insecurity and other vices will prevail. Nigeria needs to embrace love which will give us the opportunity of annexing the resources of our commonwealth in a way in which it will develop our society, education inclusive,”.

The new Chancellor of the institution, REV., Dr Abodunrin in his acceptance speech, expressed his readiness to serve the university, to build on the legacies met on grand and to work on the established template to move the university forward.

