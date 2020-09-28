Anambra 2021: APC aspirant seeks traditional ruler’s blessings

The Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and Frontrunner for Anambra 2021 Gubernatorial Election, Chief George Moghalu on Sunday, solicited the blessings of the Uruagu community traditional Head, Chief Afam Obi, members of his cabinet, Traditional Ruler of Nnewi, Igwe Kenneth Orizu and members of his Cabinets for his governorship ambition.

Chief Moghalu called for the traditional rulers’ prayers and blessings at the palace of Igwe Orizu and Eze Afam Obi, Obi of Uruagu, respectively.

Moghalu, who is set to kick start his consultation also told the monarch that he is in the race to bring even development to all parts of the State.

That his main focus is to unite the State and bring development to the people.

The aspirant said he decided to seek the prayers, blessings and support of the monarchs because Charity begins at home. He cannot be telling outsides of his ambition and how he wants to transform the State when his people are not aware of what he is doing.

Today I decided to come and inform My people, get the royal blessings. For there is an Igbo adage that says, *”onye Nna ya zipuru Ori,na-eje ukwu agbawa uzo”.* That is, He who his father sent to go and steal, will always use leg to break the door.

“My visit to your palace is part of my consultation. This place is a traditional place for me. You have always shown me love and affection. When I was appointed as NIWA Boss, I came to you for your blessings.

“You gave me your royal blessings and by the Special grace of God, things are getting better at our Inland waterways. I am here again to seek your blessings and support.

“I want to assure you that all parts of Anambra will receive equal developmental projects if I am elected. My ambition is not a do or die affair. There are many sons of Nnewi, Ndi Anambra who are in the race. Our aim is to have better Anambra. We all have a different approach for that, but I believe I have the best approach.

He noted that without roads, electricity and good industries, it would be difficult to develop the state. His major area of concern is to create wealth and enabling environment for investment to thrive.

Receiving Moghalu and his entourage, Obi of Uruagu, Eze Afam Obi thanked God for the life of NIWA Boss, trusting the ancestors of Uruagu to be with him, guide and accompany him on this mission.

“Our son is here to see us and seek our prayers and blessings as Embarks on his governorship election. The governor is here to ask for our prayers and support.

“Chief George Moghalu, you will be victorious in the forthcoming election. Go and get the Ticket, We will support you. God will give you the strength and ability to succeed in all your tasks,” the Obi of Uruagu said.

The PG of Uruagu equally echoed the same thing, promising to mobilise Uruagu people for this project. He asked Chief Moghalu not to bother about his home front, to focus more on winning the ticket.

At the Palace of Igwe Kenneth Orizu, Chief Dr George Moghalu’s message was simple and clear. He maintained that he is not desperate to become a Governor, but He believes He is most experienced with a clear mission statement on how to bring development to all parts of Anambra State.

He promised to carry the Traditional Institutions along on issues of Governance.

