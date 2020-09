VON DG calls for unity in Enugu APC ahead of by-election

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) Osita Okechukwu has called on members of the Enugu State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to work in unity so as to win the forthcoming by-election in the state.

The advice, Okechukwu said became necessary because it is a prelude to taking over the state in 2023, adding that APC might likely zone the 2023 Presidency to South-East zone and Enugu State is strategic.

Okechukwu, who spoke at the APC expanded caucus meeting at the party’s secretariat in Enugu ahead of the State Assembly bye-election for Isi-Uzo fixed for October 31, 2020, said an Igbo president would bring his entrepreneurial spirit to transform the country’s economy.

Okechukwu called on the party members to join him in commending the party chairman, Nwoye, for his efforts in uniting the party and bringing back aggrieved members like the pioneer chairman, A. C. Ude and pioneer women leader, Queen Nwankwo among others.

He said that APC has only one executive committee in the state led by Nwoye and enjoined members to work to consolidate the newfound peace and unity.

“I assure other Nigerians that Ndigbo will bring their entrepreneurial spirit to transform the country.

“At home I want you to embrace the agricultural project of the federal government as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s agro revolution. The federal government will provide the necessary incentives like seedlings, fertilizer, tractors as well as agro-processing centred,” he said.

The meeting attending by party leaders including the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, former South-East Zonal vice chairman of the party, Emma Iheukwu, the state Chairman of the party, Nwoye, leaders of the party in all the 260 wards of the state, also resolved to participate effectively in the state Assembly bye-election for Isi-Uzo constituency scheduled for September 31 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Addressing the meeting, the state chairman of the party, Dr Ben Nwoye said that for the first time the party was poised to produce the state Assembly member from Isi-Uzo local government area.

He called on all party faithful and stakeholders to use the coming by-election to demonstrate their support for the party.

“People hoping to grab a political position in 2023 are dreamers. We have to first take over Isi-Uzo as a demonstration of our readiness to take over Enugu state in 2023. So every hand must be on deck to achieve this.

“There is a difference between political association and political party. Political association are noisemakers but political party are those who participate and support candidates in elections,” he said.

The Immediate past national vice-chairman South East, Chief Emma Eneukwu expressed happiness for the peace initiatives of Dr Nwoye which he said saw to the reconciliation of aggrieved party members.

He also urged for the unity of purpose to make the party win the coming state assembly by-election and other elections in 2023.

The highlight of the meeting was a vote of confidence passed on the state chairman, Dr Nwoye and members of the state working committee.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE