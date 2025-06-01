Borno: Zulum announces N5m support, scholarship for families of slain CJTF members

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has announced a N5 million support package for each family of the eight Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) members killed in a recent attack along the Dikwa–Marte road.

The operatives lost their lives last week in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast while on security operations in the insurgency-affected area.

During a condolence visit to Fezzan ward in Maiduguri, the support for CJTF families, according to Governor Zulum also include full educational scholarships for the children of the deceased.

“Each family will receive an initial support of N5 million to meet their immediate needs,” Zulum said.

“In addition, the state government will provide full scholarships for their children. For those without children, assistance will be extended to other close dependents.”

The governor described the fallen CJTF personnel as patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of their communities, adding that their bravery and selflessness would never be forgotten.

He offered prayers for the repose of their souls and urged their families to draw strength from the honour and legacy their loved ones have left behind.

Governor Zulum was accompanied by Deputy Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdullahi Musa Askira; APC State Chairman, Hon. Bello Ayuba; Permanent Secretary, Government House, Barr. Mustapha Ali Busuguma, and other senior government officials.

