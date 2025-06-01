Flood: Turkiye extends condolences to Nigeria, victims’ families

The government of Turkiye has extended its condolences to the people of Nigeria and the families of those who lost their lives in the devastating floods that hit the Mokwa region of Niger state.

In a statement, Turkiye government expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives and destruction caused by the floods.

The statement read, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and destruction caused by the devastating floods in the Mokwa region of Niger state, Nigeria. We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Nigeria.”

The gesture demonstrates Turkey’s solidarity with Nigeria during this difficult time.

The Niger state government has disclosed that the recovered bodies of 151 victims of the Mokwa flood disaster have been buried, and about 3,018 people have been displaced by the disaster.

It also said about 151 bodies were recovered as 11 people were injured and 503 households were affected and still counting.

Over 265 houses were affected within Mokwa, three communities within Mokwa Local Government Area were affected, two roads and three bridges were washed away.

The state government, therefore, called for quick intervention to restore the livelihoods of the people. The rescue teams include NEMA, SEMA, IOM, Red Cross, traditional leaders and Ja’matul Islam.

