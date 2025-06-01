How Lokpobiri made me Bayelsa Assembly member — Lawmaker

A former member of the Bayelsa State 6th House Of Assembly, Hon. Wilson Dauyegha, has recounted how the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri contributed to victory at the polls, dispelling rumours that he worked against the governorship ambition of the Minister in 2019.

The former lawmaker in a statement issued in Yenagoa, explained that there is a misleading narrative circulating in Bayelsa-based media houses and beyond that he betrayed Senator Lokpobiri before the 2019 Governorship Election in Bayelsa State.

He further explained that apart from the huge funds he expended travelling for campaigns during the Election, Sen. Lokpobiri also contributed to his victory at the polls, adding that he remains grateful to the Minister and that he wishes to provide clarity on the matter.

The statement read: “I, Hon. Wilson Ayakpo Dauyegha wish to correct the deliberate misleading narrative circulating in Bayelsa State and beyond that I betrayed Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri before the 2019 Governorship Election in Bayelsa State. It is expedient that I address these inaccuracies and provide clarity on the matter.

“The pivotal role Sen. Lokpobiri played in my political voyage into the Bayelsa State 6th House of Assembly cannot be over-emphasized. Apart from the huge funds I expended in the Election, Sen. Lokpobiri also contributed immensely in my victory at the Polls. That I acknowledge and I am eternally grateful to him for that.

“As a sign of gratitude to Sen. Lokpobiri, I remained loyal to him and took actions that were beneficial to his political interest. Prior to the All Progressive Congress (APC) Primary Elections that produced Chief David Lyon as the Party Flagbearer I was rooting for Sen. Lokpobiri to emerge as the Party’s flag bearer but as God would have it, Chief David Lyon emerged.

“To show that I was loyal to Sen. Lokpobiri, I went as far as rejecting the party’s decision on direct primaries as against Indirect primaries preferred by Senator Lokpobiri at that instance. What was more? I went as far as the VIP Lounge of the Port Harcourt International Airport and accosted party representatives from the national and tore the sheets.

“Not only that, I went as far as confronting the most successful Party Chairman APC has produced in Bayelsa State in the person of Hon. Jotham Amos on this matter. Some of these actions I took due to my support of Senator Lokpobiri, I regret till date as they made me inherit some political enemies of Sen. Lokpobiri.

“After the altercation with the then State Party Chairman of APC, I received threats from many quarters, particularly from Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli, the former Member House of Representatives, representing Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency.

“Before Political Campaigns started, I was persuaded by many high-ranking members of APC both at the National and State Levels on the need to work for the Party in the Governorship Elections.

“High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo also called me in this regard. So I decided to heed to the calls for me to work for the success of APC in the Governorship Elections.

“Before accepting to work for the good of the Party I went to see Sen. Lokpobiri at his Abuja residence and told him of my decision to work in the interest of the Party in line with the doctrine of Party Supremacy.

“Interestingly as it seems currently, those Political Enemies I made just to protect Sen. Lokpobiri’s political interests are now his Allies – the like of Chief David Lyon, Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli.

“It is on record that I was demoted from my earlier post of Minority Leader of the Bayelsa 6th Assembly to Deputy Minority Leader, due to my staunch support of Senator Lokpobiri and the steps I took to stand against opposition to his gubernatorial ambition in that 2019 election.

Finally, as an APC member, I make bold to state that I never betrayed Sen. Lokpobiri, I only stood and worked for the success of the party and if Sen. Lokpobiri or any credible candidate becomes the flag bearer of the party in the next Governorship Elections, I will still fight for the good fortunes of the party.

