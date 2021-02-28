Boon for music industry as Spotify launches in Nigeria

Endless possibilities, including broader reach and more revenue, will open for players in the music industry with the streaming subscription service launch.

EXCITEMENT rippled through social media and the music industry on Tuesday, February 23, when popular global audio streaming subscription service, Spotify, announced its launch in Nigeria.

Spotify, also now available in Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, offers everyday new music and podcast discovery, algorithmic recommendations personalised to each listener’s audio taste, and the freedom to engage it across a wide range of devices and app integrations with Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Samsung, Tinder, Google Maps, Nike, and more.

But the sweetener for most is that the Spotify service is available for free or with an upgrade to Spotify Premium.

“We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to bring together creators and listeners around the world. As we’ve expanded our international reach over the years, we’ve connected over 8 million artists with listeners across nearly every continent, putting Spotify firmly at the heart of the global audio economy,” said Spotify’s Chief Freemium Business Officer, Alex Norström

“Launching in these new markets is a key next step to fulfilling our ongoing commitment to building a truly borderless audio ecosystem,” he added.

Also commenting, Spotify Head of Music Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu said, “African creators have always pushed boundaries, innovating and creating incredible sounds. Starting from today, we are giving them access and the opportunity to connect with a global audience of fans. By bringing in a best-in-class product and a localised experience made for Africa, we will contribute to boosting the local streaming ecosystem’s growth. We hope our new listeners are going to love the revolutionary audio experience we are bringing to the rest of the continent.”

Apart from this, Spotify has also uniquely tailored its music experience for Africa, expertly curated and regularly updated with more than 100 playlists across some of the most popular genres in the continent. It has Hot Hits Naija, Hot Hits Ghana and more in its Top Playlists. There’s also genre, thematic and starring playlists.

Listeners will also have access to Spotify’s Afro genre hub that encompasses a wide rangeof African music, including Ama Piano Grooves, Afropop, African Heat, Phenomenal Woman. Besides, RADAR Africa, a playlist uncovering the most exciting artists on the rise from the African continent and diaspora, is part of Spotify’s global emerging artist program.

For listeners who might have issues with their network connectivity, there’s Spotify Lite. It is a small, fast, and simplified version of Spotify’s unparalleled music experience that works much like the main app. Listeners will still be able to search and play their favourite songs and artists, save them, share with others, discover new music, and enjoy personalised playlists, but with a few extra features making it ideal for older devices and operating systems.

On the other hand, Spotify for Artists offers tools that help artists, managers, and labels track real-time statistics for new releases, understand their audience, connect more deeply with fans, and run their business.

The reactions that trailed the news on social media has been deafening, with most commentators expressing joy.

In his reaction, famous singer and songwriter, Davido wrote on his official Twitter handle, @davido: “Finally@Spotify is available in Nigeria! Let’s get to it, guys! Thanks for the love & support always.”

Also reacting on Twitter, singer and songwriter Johnny Drille tweeted, “With Spotify in Nigeria, let #Bad Dancer be the first song you stream. Thank you.”

Adekunle Gold didn’t hesitate to ask his fans to follow his Spotify account. Peruzzi also did the same, saying, “Stream S/L [Southy Love, his latest number] on Spotify.”

Temi Gomez, BBA Naija winner, Laycon’s manager, enthused: “Dear @Spotify, have you heard of the ICONS? See you March 10”. Digital strategist and communicator Jesse Oguns wasn’t exempted from the joyous train. Spotify is launching in Nigeria. Oh wow! Finally,” he tweeted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…