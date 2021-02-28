Shaltoux Lozenges #MyVoiceMyIdentity contest commences with Sound Sultan

A new online music contest, the Shaltoux Lozenges ‘MyVoiceMyIdentity’ contest for budding musicians and music enthusiasts to showcase their unique voices and win exciting prizes, has been unveiled in Lagos.

The contest is Shalina Healthcare’s initiative, makers of Shaltoux Lozenges and other leading healthcare products in the Nigerian market. It will run from February till April 2021 and will be anchored by musician and actor, Sound Sultan.

Popularly called Naija Ninja, Sound Sultan will drive the unique digital contest through his online platforms to better connect millions of music-loving Nigerians to the fantastic benefits Shaltoux Lozenges is bringing to the marketplace.

Interested persons can participate in the song challenge that will be given by Sound Sultan by creating a freestyle 30-60 second video, follow Shalina Healthcare’s social media handles and invite friends to follow while featuring packs of Shaltoux Lozenges in the short video will be an added advantage.

Completed videos should be uploaded from the contestant’s Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, YouTube platforms tagging Shaltoux Lozenges handles on any social media platforms and using the #MyVoiceMy Identity, #Shaltoux Lonzenges and #Shalina Healthcare hashtags.

Videos with the most creativity and tractions, including voice quality, creative rendition, and high number of engagements, will be selected for the grand finale.

Weekly winners will emerge, with people standing the chance of winning fantastic cash prizes and consolation prizes with lots of branded items until the grand finale. Eight finalists will be judged at the grand finale, with the top three winning cash prizes. The 2nd runner-up will win N200,000, the 1st runner-up N300,000 and the star prize winner, N500,000.

Talented acts and influencers, ElJoe and Maka are the two judges to sit as panellists alongside the host, Sound Sultan to evaluate and select the best performances from the participants.

There will be other consolations prizes as the product made from natural ingredients seeks to connect with its loyal consumers’ lifestyle and aspirations.

Commenting on the contest, Head of Corporate Marketing, Folorunso Alaran said, “#MyVoiceMyIdentity was conceptualised to connect more with Nigerian consumers and elevate the hidden talents prevalent among Nigerians. Sound Sultan, being a hip-hop music pacesetter himself, is a strategic fit for this project as he remains an inspiration to many music loving Nigerian and budding artists.”

Alaran added that: “Just as we connect with people with quality medicines, Sound Sultan has been reaching to same people with beautiful songs with great messages.”

3P Prima Productions, an innovative and integrated marketing company, is packaging #MyVoiceMyIdenity Contest 2021 for Shalina Healthcare.

