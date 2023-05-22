The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Mrs Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has said that the Bonny-Bodo road project will further boost Nigeria’s economy upon completion.

She stated this during her one-day inspection visit to Bonny -Bodo road and Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) Plant facility at the Bonny Island, Bonny in Rivers.

According to the Minister, the 38km Bonny-Bodo road, which is one of the NLNG’s Corporate Social Responsibility infrastructure development in partnership with the Federal Government, has three bridges.

In a statement issued on Monday, Stephen Kilebi Director (Press and Public Relations) Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, named the bridges, as the Afa Bridge measuring 501.5m, the Opobo Bridge 713.5m and the Nanabie Bridge which is 448.5m long as some of the infrastructures that would usher in immense opportunities to the people of Bonny and Nigeria at large.

She expressed satisfaction with the ongoing project and reiterated the Federal Government’s resolve to bring the vision to reality.

The Minister further noted that in spite of the challenges the NLNG encounters on daily basis, it is still able to live up to expectations in gas production and social responsibilities.

Mrs. Ahmed assured the NLNG of Federal Government’s efforts to improve security to enhance its production output, urging the company to try as much as possible to fit into global competition, and took time to inspect other facilities in the plant.

Earlier, Engr. Philip Mshelbila, Managing Director, Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) in his welcome remarks said the Bonny -Bodo road is part of NLNG’s Corporate Social Responsibility in partnership with the Federal Government, adding that they are proud to partner with the Federal Government, noting that ”it is better seen than talking”.

He appreciated the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, her entourage and the Federal Government for the visit.

Other attendees at the event were: the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mr. Aliyu Ahmed, Directors from the Ministry, the team from Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Chiefs and royal fathers from Bonny kingdom.

The Bodo – Bonny Road project in Rivers State is being financed through the Federal Government Tax Credit Road Infrastructure Development Scheme by Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited.

