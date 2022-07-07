Bode George expresses concern over state of insecurity nationally, globally

As Muslims in Nigeria and their counterparts all over the world get set to celebrate Eid-el- Kabir Festival, former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has, once again, expressed concern about the state of insecurity in the country and globally, lamenting that it was unfortunate that citizens all over the globe had “entered into an era of bewildering uncertainty where no one is in control.”

George, who is also the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland made this declaration in his Sallah message, ahead of the celebration, in response to the spate of threats to human lives, which, according to him, include international terrorism, violence perpetrated by religious extremists, the moral confusion arising from liberal views of all kinds, among others.

The PDP chieftain, in the message titled: “Who is in control?” while wishing the Muslim faithful a happy celebration, declared that these sad occurrences begged the question, as to what was happening to Nigeria and the world at large.

“The sustained threat from rogue states, international terrorism, violence perpetrated by religious extremists and the moral confusion arising from liberal views of all kinds, begs the question, what is happening to our country Nigeria and the world?

“We sense that we have entered into an era of bewildering uncertainty where no one is in control,” George said.

“There is a fault line in our world, a deep vulnerability that many people express. These short comments are enough for the wise. Barka da Sallah,” he added.

