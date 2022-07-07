Pensioners in Taraba state on Thursday placed a cause on Governor Darius Ishaku and his political career over the non-payment of their entitlements for eight years.

Correspondent reports that the pensioners had earlier protested to the state government house in demand for their entitlements but no one came out from the government house as usually done for governor Darius Ishaku to address them on how the best government was trying to ensure their entitlements are paid.

The pensioners in their anger when blocked and ignored at the government house, pray to God to ensure that governor Darius Ishaku and those advising him against the plight of retirees in the state should see hell in their future endeavours.

Comr. Kefas Katan, the State Chairman of the union who led the protest told journalists that the state government was owing retirees over N30 billion since 8 years ago.

“Since Governor Ishaku has refused to pay us our entitlements, we have resolved to appeal to God to ensure that the governor and those advising him not to pay us our entitlements should see hell in their future endeavours.

“Our consequential adjustment arising from the implementation of minimum wage for civil servants in 2019, our 33 percent pension increase approved since 2014, the pension and gratuity are still not paid.

“We want the enrolment of over 1000 local government retirees for pension, prompt payment of gratuity and pension implementation of the 33% pension increase and implementation of consequential adjustment in pension and others for the” The chairman demanded.

The correspondent also reports that the pensioners had earlier threatened to either boycott the 2023 election or ensure governor Darius Ishaku doesn’t actualize his senatorial bid.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Taraba pensioners place curse on Gov. Ishaku over non payment of entitlements

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP





Taraba pensioners place curse on Gov. Ishaku over non-payment of entitlements