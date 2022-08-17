Blue line rail: We’re discussing with Ogun govt over extension to Agbara ― Sanwo-Olu

• As Gov hints on arrival of two trains in October

Latest News
By Bola Badmus - Lagos
Ogun Blue line rail, Ignore reports of imminent attack on Lagos, Your tasks demanding, climate saved Victoria Island , Lagos residents to receive treatment, Lagos Revenue House ready, Sanwo-Olu felicitates, Lagos building industry more viable, Lagos embodies empathy, welfare of Lagosians part of my administration's goals, Sanwo-Olu emerges APC candidate, Lagos to begin construction of Badagry port soon , position on power shift, Igbo traders in Lagos, Seven-day ultimatum to vacate under bridges, Lagos releases 21 inmates , more development to Badagry, Lagos State upgrades residents ID to smart card, Tinubu most saleable candidate, children through EkoExcel, Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge, Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Lagos’ll continue to remember fallen heroes, heroines, Sanwo-Olu assures, Sanwo-Olu to implement panel’s report, commitment to EKOEXCEL, Sanwo-Olu inaugurates nine roads in Kosofe, 774 housing units at Sangotedo, Ojodu Grammar School students, Sanwo-Olu reads riot act , Sanwo-Olu calls for harmony, boost its IGR through tourism, Sanwo-Olu commissions housing units, Focus on agric value chain, Panel recommendations will determine, Lagos kick-starts capacity training, Sanwo-Olu declares three-day mourning, mass vaccination programme, Lagos teachers seek approval of 65 years retirement age, Mid Term Report: NANS commends
Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, said there are plans to discuss with his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on extending the Blue Line rail project to Agbara from Okokomaiko.

The governor made this known at the celebration of the launch of the last T-beam for the Blue Line rail mass transit project, adding that the two trains bought in China for the project would arrive in Lagos in October.

The Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line project is a 27-kilometre rail line from Marina to Okokomaiko.

The first 13-kilometre stretch of the rail from Mile 2 to Marina under construction is divided into four phases to enable the government to fund its construction.

To get to this point, the contractor had completed 1967 pile foundations, 306 platforms, 310 piers, 267 cover beams, fabrication and erection of 984 T beams.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described the launch of the last T-beam as historical, as according to him, it signposts that the Blue Rail Line project would be delivered on schedule, even as he expressed his administration’s commitment to the citizens to ensure that the project was completed on time.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

This was just as he also said that his administration was on a journey and not just making promises but working to ensure that the trains’ commercial operation starts in the first quarter of 2023 as earlier promised, noting that the T-beam that was launched on Wednesday was the 984th for the Blue Line rail project.

In her welcome address, the Managing Director (MD) of LAMATA, Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, said construction of the Blue Line had been one of the most difficult projects the state government had embarked upon, given the many challenges it had had to overcome.

She, however, assured that the day’s event witnessing the final T beam launch indicated that the state government was gradually inching to the completion of the civil infrastructure for the first four phases of the Blue line from Mile 2 to Marina.

“The construction of the Blue Line has been one of the most difficult projects the Lagos State government has embarked upon given the many challenges we have had to overcome.

“To get to this point, we have had disturbances and delays in the relocation of submarine cables, submarine natural gas pipelines, and removal of underground ship wreckages. The submarine geological conditions are complex, thus making construction in the lagoon extremely difficult.

“On a number of times, barges have collided with the trestle supporting our construction activities while the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic and the long transportation cycle of imported equipment and materials have contributed to delays in the prompt completion of the rail project.


“Today’s final T beam launch, therefore, indicates that we are gradually inching to the completion of the civil infrastructure for the first four phases of the Blue line from Mile 2 to Marina.”

Consultations Ongoing Between Tinubu, Amaechi, Lawan, Others — APC National Vice Chairman

Blue line rail: We’re discussing with Ogun govt over extension to Agbara ― Sanwo-Olu

You might also like
Latest News

Ogun community raises alarm over takeover of land by Ondo State

Latest News

Indiscriminate waste offences: 83 jailed, over 3,000 fined, 1,200 penalised ― Lagos…

Latest News

Perennial flooding in Lagos Island soon to be permanently resolved ― Sanwo-Olu

Latest News

#EndSARS: We have recovered psychologically ― Sanwo-Olu

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More